3 free agent left-backs Millwall should look at amid latest reports

Millwall have enjoyed a decent summer window so far, but it seems they are still in the market for more additions before September 1st.

Millwall are trying to add another left-back to their ranks before the window slams shut, trusted reporter Alan Nixon has said.

Trying for a left back … don’t know who … https://t.co/4Y3TiYqWYv — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 15, 2022

It remains to be seen what kind of deal the Lions are looking to pursue, but there are still some shrewd free agent options available if they want to look at bringing in another body on a cheap, low-risk deal.

With that in mind, here are three options Millwall should look at…

Vital Nsimba

Of the three, Angolan left-back Nsimba is arguably the pick of the bunch.

The Angolan defender can play either as a left-back or a wing-back and was an important player for Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot last season. He managed one goal and four assists in France’s top-tier, showing no fear in carrying the ball forward.

At 29, he’s a good age and given his tactical versatility, he would be a smart pick-up for Gary Rowett and co.

Neil Taylor

Millwall fans will more than likely be aware of Taylor given that he has spent the vast majority of his career playing in England.

At 33, he’s the most experienced of these three options. Some might argue he’s getting towards the end of his career but his experience could yet make him a valuable part of the Lions’ side. He played 17 times for Middlesbrough last season, mainly playing as a wing-back under Chris Wilder’s side.

Taylor has played 117 times in the Championship and just under 150 times in the Premier League.

Keanan Bennetts

Admittedly, Bennetts would be a bit of a punt, but he could be a real attacking threat on the left-hand side of Rowett’s side.

He can play anywhere up the left-hand side and at 23, he still has plenty of time to develop. The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster was let go by Borussia Monchengladbach this summer after playing five times for them last season, with four of those outings coming in the Bundesliga.

The Londoner could be a solid back-up for wing-back Scott Malone, but if it’s an out-and-out left-back Rowett is after, one of Nsimba or Taylor could be a better fit.