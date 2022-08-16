3 free agent defenders Sunderland should consider as defensive injury list grows

Sunderland have been dealt a double injury blow, with Dan Ballard facing a stint on the sidelines and now Carl Winchester too.

The Black Cats look good this season. Summer signing Ballard made a strong start to life on Wearside but he’s now facing a significant period of time on the sidelines with a fractured foot.

And to add to Alex Neil’s injury woes, Winchester now looks set to join Ballard on the sidelines, with the 29-year-old seeing a specialist tomorrow.

Chronicle Live suggest that Neil’s transfer priorities for the rest of the summer transfer window could change given the recent injuries, and here we look at three free agent defenders who Sunderland should consider…

Michael Hector

Former Chelsea man Hector is a free agent after being let go by Fulham at the end of last season. A Jamaican international, Hector was at times an important player for Fulham, and he impressed in loan spells with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday too.

He’s a fairly well-rounded defender who could slot into the heart of Sunderland’s defence, but his wage demands might be a potential obstacle having come from Fulham.

Gary Cahill

Another former Chelsea man, the 36-year-old Cahill is without a club after seeing his Bournemouth contract expire at the end of last season.

Despite his age, Cahill became something of a fan favourite on the south coast last season, with his experience shining through as the Cherries earned promotion.

He might not be the best option on this list, but Cahill certainly proved last season that he still has something to offer.

Cyrus Christie

Although a natural right-back, Christie may be exactly what Neil needs to plug the emerging gap in his Sunderland defence.

Released by Fulham at the end of last season, Christie remains without a club. Swansea City wanted to re-sign him after his impressive loan spell in the second half of the season but couldn’t get a deal to materialise – Christie recorded an impressive seven goal-contributions for the Swans.

Playing on the right of three centre-backs, Christie’s pace and defensive capabilities could be an asset for Sunderland.