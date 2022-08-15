‘Will fancy their chances’ – Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday travel to London Road to face Peterborough United in a highly-anticipated clash between two of League One’s best sides.

Sheffield Wednesday managed to squeeze past Charlton Athletic last weekend, making it three clean sheets in a row and Darren Moore’s side definitely look like one of the top contenders this season for promotion. The Owls sit tied on seven points with Ipswich Town at the top of the table, though their inferior goal difference leaves them 2nd.

As for the Posh, they are 4th place at the moment after a decent start of their own. Grant McCann’s side will be hoping for a reaction though following their disappointing defeat to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

Now, ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Peterborough United will fancy their chances of an immediate promotion back to the Championship and their start has been positive, but Sheffield Wednesday won’t be an easy side to overcome.

“The Owls look strong and most importantly, consistent. Unlike the Posh, Sheffield Wednesday haven’t yet had a poor result and I think once again they’ll find themselves with three points tomorrow night.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

James Ray

“I think both these sides will be right at the top end of the table come next May, so this is a really tough one to predict.

“Posh’s attack is about as potent as it gets in this league with Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott up top, and the supporting cast isn’t too bad either. However, Sheffield Wednesday arguably have the division’s best starting XI when at full strength, so this could be a real advert for how far the quality of League One football has come over recent years.

“I’m hoping this lives up to expectations, so I’ll go for an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday