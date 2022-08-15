WhoScored’s top 5 performers in the hard-fought draw between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United

Yesterday saw Middlesbrough host fellow promotion-hopefuls Sheffield United in what was a great advertisement for the Championship.

It was a hard-fought contest which ended 2-2, with neither side able to find that all-important winning goal. The Blades took the lead twice but were unable to retain it against former boss Chris Wilder and his Boro side.

Middlesbrough actually had more of the ball and more attempts at goal, boasting a higher pass success rate, but despite this, they were unable to get going and make it count when in the final third. Sander Berge opened the scoring early on, but it wasn’t long before Chuba Akpom levelled things up and not for the last time in this game.

The second-half saw the Blades retake the lead through a Ryan Giles goal at the wrong end, but in the final ten minutes, Akpom became the hero once again.

Here are the top five performers from the game according to WhoScored.

Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough) – WhoScored rating 7.20

Boro’s keeper had a confident game, completing 29 passes with a pass accuracy of 79.3%. The American keeper managed to make four clearances and one successful tackle.

The 27-year-old made two saves, parrying them both and winning one aerial in his box.

Wes Foderingham (Sheffield United) – WhoScored rating 7.22

Foderingham was slightly busier than Steffen in the opposite goal. The experienced keeper managed a 50% pass accuracy over 20 attempted passes. He claimed three balls and made two saves, parrying one into potential danger.

He had 36 touches and won two aerials against the Boro attackers in a commanding performance.

Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) – WhoScored rating 7.57

Akpom may finally find his form again after scoring a brace in this one. His two shots on target found the net.

Akpom won three aerials and despite being dispossessed five times, the striker drew two fouls for his team, causing havoc amongst the Sheffield United defence.

Max Lowe (Sheffield United) – WhoScored rating 7.64

Lowe was outstanding last time out. Defensively he was a rock, making nine tackles, intercepting the ball three times and clearing it out of danger once.

He proved a threat going forward and he again showed his quality at this level.

Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) – WhoScored rating 7.88

The Irish defender had a great game yesterday. With 84 touches he was the most involved player for Boro, making up 9.3% of their possession. He made the most passes at 73 and maintained the highest accuracy across the full game at 83.6%.

Making two tackles and three interceptions made him hard to bypass for the Blades attackers, and he even helped contribute up top with an assist for Akpom’s second goal.