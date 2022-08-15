West Brom boss Bruce wants Manchester City prospect

According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, West Brom boss Steve Bruce is hoping that Manchester City will allow him to land young striker Liam Delap.

The Baggies have had a pretty mediocre start to their 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

The Black Country club sit 20th in the table with two draws and a loss from their opening three games.

Now though, Nixon says that West Brom boss Bruce is hoping Manchester City will allow the talented Delap to head to The Hawthorns.

Delap on Baggies radar

Former Derby County youngster Delap is a current England youth international playing a traditional, centre-forward role.

What is exciting about the youngster is that he is absolutely stuffed full of goals. His record at Manchester City shows that. Since moving to the Etihad, Delap has featured 60 times at all levels for the club – six of these appearances (one goal) for the first team.

However, his goal-scoring prowess is more noticeable at youth levels. For the U18s, he has ten goals and seven assists in 16 games.

The jump to the U21s at City has seen him return ridiculous output. In 36 games at that level, 19-year-old Delap has scored 35 goals and registered nine assists.

With that sort of output, there is little wonder that Bruce wants him in as West Brom.

Thoughts…

Quite simply put, West Brom would profit well if they were able to convince Manchester City into loaning them Delap.

Needing firepower, Delap would easily slot into the West Brom side who do play an expansive game.

It would also be a plus for Premier League City who would be loaning out a youngster who’d benefit from a wider exposure to a first-team environment.