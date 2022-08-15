Watford swoop to add key League Two figure to backroom team

Watford have added Graham Younger of Doncaster Rovers to their recruitment team, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

Watford’s transfer business hasn’t been quite as busy as some may have thought it would be after last season’s relegation.

However, with Emmanuel Dennis now back in the Premier League and just over two weeks left in the window, there is room for some further additions before September 1st. Now, a new development regarding the Hornets’ recruitment team has emerged from The Athletic.

As reported by Adam Leventhal, Watford have added Graham Younger to their team.

The 33-year-old, who was most recently on the books as talent identification manager with Doncaster Rovers, is said to have taken up a role in the scouting and recruitment department. The specific position is not mentioned, but it seems he is among the new faces helping drive the club’s recruitment this summer.

A keen eye on the market…

With Younger in place at Vicarage Road, it will be interesting to see how Watford’s transfer business pans out over the final weeks of the summer window. The aforementioned sale of Dennis frees some funds for the Hornets to use but the club have been quite patient in their business so far.

Edwards has shown a willingness to work with young players that he can develop although this summer’s additions have been pretty experienced so far, with Hamza Choudhury the youngest at 24.

Watford could do with a couple more additions before the window slams shut. A left-footed centre-back wouldn’t go amiss while a creative midfielder would be welcome too after adding the physicality and robustness of Choudhury.