Watford could land financial boost as former player nears Premier League transfer

Watford are reportedly set for a financial boost as former player Pervis Estupinan closes in on a move to Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion.

Watford recruited Ecuadorian left-back Estupinan from Udinese Calcio back in July 2017.

He would remain at Vicarage Road for three years without ever playing for the club, instead spending three spells on loan in Spain with UD Almeria, RCD Mallorca and CA Osasuna before earning a move to La Liga outfit Villareal in the summer of 2020.

Now, it has emerged that part of the deal that saw Estupinan link up with the Yellow Submarine could land the Hornets a cash windfall.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has said on Twitter that Watford included a 20% sell-on clause in the deal to sell Estupinan, standing them in good stead for a financial boost amid claims of a nearing move to Brighton and Hove Albion as replacement for new Chelsea star Marc Cucurella.

#BHAFC are lining up Villarreal defender Pervis Estupiñan as a potential Marc Cucurella replacement. Would be good news for #WatfordFC who have a 20 per cent sell-on clause from when he left them two years ago. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) August 15, 2022

Reports from Ecuador stated over the weekend that Estupinan is poised to become a Brighton player after two years with Villareal.

Clever business from the Hornets…

Given that Estupinan never played for Watford during his three years contracted to the club, they’ve done pretty well out of their business for the 24-year-old left-back so far.

They landed a reported £15m for his services two years ago and now, with a move to Brighton on the cards, another influx looks likely.

It remains to be seen if it is substantial enough to have a telling impact on transfer proceedings at Vicarage Road but it will be a welcome boost regardless as they make more money on a player they never even fielded in a competitive fixture during his time at the club.

Watford will be hoping the deal can be completed as Brighton push to seal the swoop.