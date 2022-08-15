Trusted reporter clarifies emerging Portsmouth links to duo, including Charlton Athletic man

According to BBC South reporter Andrew Moon on Twitter, Portsmouth are not currently looking to sign an attacking midfielder.

I’m told as things stand #Pompey aren’t in the market for an attacking midfielder so Luke McCormick and Alex Gilbey not current transfer targets — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) August 15, 2022

Reports surfaced early yesterday that Pompey were interested in both McCormick and Gilbey. However, Moon reports that this is wide of the mark.

Pompey have had an unbeaten start to their 2022/23 League One campaign. They have one win and two draws from their opening three games.

That return is enough to see the south coast side sitting 9th in the League One table at this early stage in proceedings.

The current situation at Portsmouth

With 43 games to go in their current League One campaign, there is a lot of football between now and early May.

More strikingly, there is little over two weeks left of the current transfer window to strengthen for the haul past the Christmas period.

In midfield, Pompey have been reinforced by the arrivals of the likes of ex-Cardiff City man Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery who joined from Crewe Alexandra.

However, stalwart midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe is moving closer to a Fratton Park exit, with boss Danny Cowley admitting that offers are in for the 29-year-old.

Still, as BBC reporter Moon reports, Portsmouth are not considering AFC Wimbledon man McCormick nor Charlton Athletic man Gilbey as of yet.

Thoughts…

Moon’s tweet does hold out a tantalising branch with the phrase “as things stand.” Interpret it any way you like, but that indicates that things could change.

Cowley is a seasoned campaigner and he will have already taken stock of who he can do without at Fratton Park.

On the flip side of that coin, Cowley will also know who he needs to add reinforcements at the club with the transfer window closure beginning to loom.

Obviously, things could change and often do before transfer windows close.

It might be worth keeping an eye out on Portsmouth and links to Gilbey and McCormick as both are players who could do a job for Danny Cowley’s side.