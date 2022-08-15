‘They won’t win here’ – Swansea City v Millwall prediction: The72

Swansea City host Millwall in South Wales on Tuesday as both sides look to build on their wins picked up at the weekend.

Swansea City earned a much-needed first win of the season to ease the pressure, defeating Blackpool 1-0 away from home. Olivier Ntcham’s goal means the Swans now sit 13th after picking up a win, a draw and a loss in their opening three games.

As for Millwall, they bounced back to winning ways in dramatic fashion over Coventry City, handing them their second win from three and moving them to 4th place. The Lions came from 2-0 down to defeat Mark Robins’ 10-man side with George Saville netting the decisive goal.

Now, the two sides face off at the Swansea.com Stadium and ahead of Tuesday’s tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

James Ray

“Millwall proved exactly why they’re hard to predict at the weekend with their surprise comeback at The Den. Rowett’s side just can’t be counted out, with their fight and determination making them play-off contenders in my eyes.

“However, in my eyes, they won’t win here.

“Swansea have shown they can be a real problem when they build up some momentum and after a spirited away win to Blackpool, I think Martin will have morale high, enabling them to pick up a second consecutive win here.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Millwall

Luke Phelps

“Swansea City should be brimming with confidence after getting their first win of the season last time out. Things looked bleak before that win and whilst it hasn’t solved all of their problems, it’ll certainly give the players and also the fans a confidence boost.

“The visit of Millwall tomorrow night is another tough test – the Lions look strong this season, albeit a tad inconsistent, and they’ll be looking to further cement their early spot in the top-six with a win tomorrow.

“I think this one will be a close game, and perhaps a draw.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Millwall