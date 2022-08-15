‘They can win comfortably’ – QPR v Blackpool prediction: The72

QPR host Blackpool in the Championship tomorrow night.

Blackpool make the trip down to west London to face a QPR side who’ve endured a mixed start to life under Michael Beale.

The R’s have obvious quality under the former Villa coach but some of the old inconsistencies still remain.

Blackpool meanwhile are also under new management this season. Michael Appleton is the man in charge but his side have lost their last three in all competitions, having not scored in any of those three either.

Tomorrow’s game will be shown live on Sky Sports with kick off at 8pm.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“QPR have had an indifferent start to the season, but I think they can win comfortably tomorrow night.

“That is, if they can stay steady at the back – QPR have obvious attacking quality but, like during Mark Warburton’s tenure, they remain frail at the back.

“With Jake Clarke-Salter absent and Ethan Laird now available, Beale may have to change his defence around again. But if his side can keep Blackpool at bay then I can see them winning this game with relative ease.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-0 Blackpool

James Ray

“Injuries have meant Beale has had to chop and change his ranks a little more than he may have liked to in the early stages of his QPR tenure. However, it has helped him get a better look at his side in competitive action.

“Michael Appleton is a smart coach and he’ll understand the importance of building a strong relationship with the Blackpool fans after his previous stint. That said though, I do think they’ll struggle this season and at Loftus Road on Tuesday night.

“Blackpool’s goalscoring troubles combined with QPR’s leaky defence make this a difficult one to predict, but I’ll go for a home win.”

Score prediction: QPR 3-1 Blackpool