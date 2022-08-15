‘That’s the reason why we’ve let him go’ – West Brom boss explains recent transfer exit

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has told the Express & Star that Alex Mowatt was allowed to leave as he feels he already has similar options in the middle of the park. West Brom have signed midfielders Jayson Molumby, John Swift and Okay Yokuslu on permanent deals this summer, and the new arrivals mean several players already on the books have been shown the exit door. One such player is Mowatt, who has joined fellow Championship side Middlesbrough on a season-long loan. The 27-year-old played 34 times last season, scoring four goals and registering two assists. Yet this season he has been allowed to depart, with manager Bruce justifying his decision in a recent interview with Express & Star.

“When I came to the club I thought we’re a little bit same in the middle of the pitch,” he said.

“Obviously sometimes you have to balance the books a little bit too, it enables me now to do something else.

He arrives at Middlesbrough to compete for places alongside the likes of Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson and Riley McGree, and could be seen as a direct replacement for Marcus Tavernier, who recently joined Premier League side Bournemouth.

Mowatt brings plenty of experience with him having played the majority of his footballing career in the second tier.

He has had spells with Leeds United, Barnsley and West Brom and will be a vital addition to the Boro ranks.

The right time to depart…

Bruce’s comments suggest he isn’t part of his plans at West Brom at the moment, suggesting he may not have a long-term future at The Hawthorns. If the move to Middlesbrough goes smoothly there should be no reason for the Teessiders not to make his loan switch permanent.

The Baggies boss’ decision to loan out Mowatt is justified in that it is not beneficial to have several players in one position in the same mould. Players with a variety of playing styles gives a manager different options, and the move away will benefit the midfielder in that he is guaranteed regular playing time at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough are getting a player who can fill the void left by Tavernier. The West Brom loanee can add goals and assists from midfield and can be solid for Boro this season as they look to secure a place in the division’s top six.