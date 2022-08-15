Sunderland set to sign Costa Rican international, claims reporter

Sunderland are set to sign Jewison Bennett from Herediano in Costa Rica, per reporter Kevin Jimenez.

Bennett, 18, has scored twice and assisted once already in four appearances in Costa Rica’s top flight. The young prospect is a natural left-winger and has already featured for the Costa Rica national team. Bennett has made six appearances for his country, becoming the youngest player to feature for them when he was 17-year-old. In the 2021/22 season, Bennett scored once and assisted four in 31 appearances, but his start this year suggests he’s beginning to grow into senior football.

Bennett is something of an unknown prospect over in England, but his stats are promising and the 18-year-old has a lot of room for development. Jimenez reported this morning that the deal was in the final stages:

Jewison Bennett will be Sunderland's new Championship player, the 18-year-old Costa Rican winger arrives from Club Sport Herediano. Deal in final stages. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇷✈️@SunderlandAFC pic.twitter.com/T5F8Dga2p3 — Kevin Jiménez (@KevinJimenezCR) August 15, 2022

A hidden gem…

Sunderland’s new recruitment team are known for finding players that would usually go under the radar.

Bennett is into his second season in senior football and his appearances for Costa Rica should set him in a good position to hit the ground running should the move to Wearside reach completion. Sunderland have a lot of cover in this area of the pitch, but the arrival of Bennett would provide further competition across the attacking positions and head coach Alex Neil has shown he’s capable of getting the best out of players.

The transfer window is nearing its close, but if this deal is in its final stages as reported, then the September 1st deadline shouldn’t be a worry for the Black Cats.

Sunderland continue their Championship campaign with a trip to Sheffield United on Wednesday.