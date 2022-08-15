Stoke City man attracting interest from Getafe, Real Vallodolid

Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo is on the radar of La Liga duo Getafe and Real Valladolid, a report from Spanish outlet Sport has said.

Stoke City added Nigerian midfielder Etebo to their ranks back in July 2018, signing him from Portuguese side CD Feirense.

Fans can be somewhat forgiven for forgetting about the 26-year-old though. He has played 51 times for the Potters but has now spent the last two-and-a-half seasons out on loan, spending time with Getafe, Galatasaray and Watford in recent seasons.

Now, as per reports from Spain, the Warri-born ace is wanted back by Getafe.

It is claimed by Sport that Etebo’s former club Getafe are alongside fellow La Liga side Real Vallodolid in showing interest in the Stoke City man. Both are looking to close out their business before the window comes to a close and the pair are among those keen, though it is said ‘other La Liga teams’ are also keen.

The right time for a move away?

With a year still left on his contract, it seems a summer exit would be best for Etebo.

The Potters splashed the cash to bring him in four years ago but it could be best for all if the club accept their losses and move on. It seems unlikely that he’ll get a chance to revive his Stoke City career so a departure would be best for all.

A return to familiar surroundings with Getafe could help him settle in quickly and kick on after a pretty dismal stay in Staffordshire, so it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck.

In his previous stay with the club, Etebo managed 11 appearances, netting one goal.