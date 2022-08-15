‘Someone is probably going to pay’ – Heckingbottom makes honest transfer admission about in-demand Sheffield United ace

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted there’s every chance someone may activate Sander Berge’s release clause this month.

Berge, 24, has started the season well with two goals in three Championship games. Across the 2021/22 season, the Norway international scored six and assisted four in 33 Championship appearances. Berge joined the Blades when they were in the Premier League and the midfielder is certainly more than capable of performing at a higher level than the Championship.

Berge has been subject to interest throughout this summer, with Club Brugge having had bids rejected for the star man. Alan Nixon has recently revealed on Patreon that the Belgian club are offering Berge £100,000-a-week to make the move, but Heckingbottom doesn’t want to lose him.

Now, speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Heckingbottom has once again stated his intentions, but has admitted his performances will likely lead to someone activating the release clause. He said:

“We’ve had offers for some players in the window, which have been knocked back. That’s been the message from everyone at the club and I am grateful for that.

“If Sander continues scoring every game and does this, that and the other, then someone is probably going to pay the number that I don’t want them to pay. But then there would be nothing we can do about it.”

Berge is said to have a release clause of around £35million and it would take a club with a large budget to sign him this summer.

Time is running out…

Berge is still performing well for Sheffield United with the transfer deadline fast approaching.

The speculation doesn’t seem to be bothering the Norwegian, but if he does want to leave this summer then being held at the club may cause some disruption in the dressing room.

Heckingbottom doesn’t sound too worried about that though and if Berge does stay at the club it’ll be in his best interests to help push the Blades closer to a Premier League return.

It’d certainly be a blow for Sheffield United if they lose Berge this month. But if a deal goes through soon then it might give Heckingbottom some time to go out and bolster his side with some of the incoming millions from a potential Berge sale.

The Blades return to action on Wednesday night at home against Sunderland