‘Should win this one’ – Birmingham City v Watford prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Watford in the Championship tomorrow night.

Birmingham City, headed by former Watford captain John Eustace, welcome the Hornets to St Andrew’s tomorrow evening.

Blues have had a solid start to the season having claimed four points from their opening three fixtures, whilst Watford have claimed seven, finding themselves in 3rd place of the table.

Tomorrow’s game is bound to be another exciting one with Blues proving much harder to beat than last season, and Watford looking like real title contenders under Rob Edwards.

Here, a handful of The72’s writes make their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Birmingham City look much more stable and competitive under John Eustace. But they go into tomorrow night’s game on the back of back-to-back defeats and face a Watford sign who look really dangerous under Edwards.

“Edwards also has a fresh Keinan Davis to unleash tomorrow night and the man on loan from Aston Villa could really make a difference at St Andrew’s, alongside the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro.

“I think this will be a difficult evening for both sides, but Watford should win this one.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0-1 Watford

James Ray

“Admittedly, Birmingham City did surprise me when they started the season with a draw and win. John Eustace looks to have stabilised matters among his squad despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding their ownership.

“However, after their loss against Cardiff, Eustace faces a tough test against stern opposition in Watford. Rob Edwards has started life at Vicarage Road strongly and should be confident of picking up all three points here, even with Emmanuel Dennis now gone.

“The Blues will look to make life difficult but I think Watford will have just too much for Eustace’s men on Tuesday night.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0-2 Watford