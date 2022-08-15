‘Should take all three points’ – Bristol City v Luton Town prediction: The72

Bristol City host Luton Town at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night as both sides continue their search for their first win of the new Championship season.

Bristol City occupy 23rd place in the Championship table after three games. The Robins picked up their first point of the season last time out as Andi Weimann kept up his strong form in the 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic but three points will be the aim as they host Luton Town.

The Hatters are yet to pick up their first win too, though they have drawn two and lost one. They sit just two spots above Nigel Pearson’s side in 21st after a Brad Potts stunner condemned them to a home loss to Preston North End on Saturday.

Now, the two clash in the West Country on Tuesday and ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

James Ray

“Luton Town’s main problems lie at the top of the pitch. The chances are being created but the Hatters just can’t find the back of the net, so that’s something Nathan Jones will need to amend soon if they want to get near to what they achieved last season.

“They come up against a Bristol City side that just can’t seem the capitalise on their good work though. Although the results haven’t been there, it’s not been all bad for the Robins with Weimann flying and Mark Sykes looking like a strong addition.

“It won’t be an easy one, but the Robins should take all three points against a lacklustre Luton.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-0 Luton Town

Luke Phelps

“I had high hopes for both Bristol City and Luton Town going into this season. So far though, both teams seem a little out of sorts.

“Still, I’m expecting both teams to eventually climb up the table but right now, it’s a struggle, and with Bristol City having the home advantage tomorrow, I reckon they’ll be on top tomorrow night.

“They might not have enough to win the game against what is still a really strong Luton Town side, but I’m expecting the Robins to claim at least a point.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Luton Town