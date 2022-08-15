Sheffield United prospect being targeted by Burton Albion

According to Alan Nixon on Patreon, Sheffield United youngster William Osula is on Burton Albion’s radar.

Burton Albion are struggling in League One at the moment, the Brewers sit 22nd in the league table after three games.

Sun man Nixon says that Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side are looking to rectify this with a move for Osula.

Osula, who has just turned 19, scored twice for the Blades as they beat Burton in a friendly just before the Championship started up.

Youngster Osula has been with Sheffield United since joining the South Yorkshire club in 2018 from FC Copenhagen.

Nixon’s update comes after reports from The Star at the end of last month that United would consider loaning him to Burton.

Their reporter – James Shield – said then that staff at Bramall Lane were impressed in the role that Burton played in developing Daniel Jebbinon whilst he was on loan there.

Jebbison was with the Brewers and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for five months. It was a stay that brought nine goals in 23 appearances for him.

Thoughts…

Whilst defence is a big problem for Burton Albion, the Brewers would benefit from more of a presence in front of goal.

Osula could give them that presence and Hasselbaink could be the coach to coax the goals out of him.

He’s already shown him flashes of what he could expect to work with when scoring those two goals in the recent friendly fixture.

For his part, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has shown that he can coach strikers, such as Osula’s teammate Jebbison, to produce excellent performances.

If Sheffield United are still minded to loan the young striker out, then Burton Albion and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s tutelage could be just the ticket for both sides.