QPR team news and predicted XI to face Blackpool

QPR host Blackpool in the Championship tomorrow night.

Michael Beale’s side have had a roller-coaster start to the season. They began things with a loss to Blackburn Rovers, before brushing past Middlesbrough and most recently clawing a point back against Sunderland. The R’s have some injury worries and despite the performance not being at Sunderland’s level last weekend, they showed great fight to earn back a late point.

Blackpool are now under the management of Michael Appleton and their win on the opening day against Reading is their only one so far. The more concerning aspect for the Seasiders is the fact they haven’t scored a goal since that opening day win and improvements are certainly needed if they want to take anything from this one.

QPR team news

Jake Clarke-Salter has missed the last week of action through a hamstring issue, and he’s expected to be missing for the rest of August.

Chris Willock, Luke Amos and Kenneth Paal were huge losses to QPR’s squad on Saturday. Willock and Paal were assessed before the Sunderland game, but neither were involved. But it has now been revealed that Paal and Willock will return to the squad tomorrow but after their setback against Middlesbrough, it’s unlikely they’ll start.

Amos will remain out until around the international break and Taylor Richards remains out with a thigh injury and he’ll miss around two months of action.

Ethan Laird has joined on loan from Manchester United and is expected to be available v Blackpool.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Kakay

Dickie

Dunne

Hamalainen

Johansen

Field

Roberts

Chair

Adomah

Dykes

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.