Preston North End team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United

Preston North End host Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow night.

The Lilywhites return to Deepdale to clash with a Millers side that have had a solid start in their return to the second tier.

Both sides are currently undefeated in the league with Preston North End currently sitting one place above Paul Warne’s side in the table. A win for either side could see them possibly climb into the play-off spots.

The Lancashire club will undoubtedly be aiming to be more clinical in the final third, finding the net just once in their opening three league fixtures.

Preston North End team news

Loan star Alvaro Fernandez was absent from proceedings during the Lilywhites fixture against Luton Town on the weekend after picking up an ankle injury but could make a return after Ryan Lowe stated he should be back on the grass on Monday.

Play-maker Sean Maguire continues to be unavailable after sustaining an Achilles injury that has seen ruled out since last month.

Centre-back Bambo Diaby may also be unlikely to feature after missing Preston North End’s opening four games due to injury.

Predicted XI

Woodman (GK)

Hughes

Lindsay

Storey

Potts

Brady

Browne

Whiteman

Ledson

Parrott

McCann

It looks to possibly be an unchanged starting XI from Saturday’s fixture for North End with Fernandez possibly being a solid option to utilise from the bench.

It could be a tightly-fought contest between a Preston North End side that have been sturdy defensively and a Rotherham United side that look clinical in the final third.

The Lilywhites may once again look to their defence to prevent Chiedozie Ogbene from finding the back of the net after scoring two goals in his last two Championship fixtures.

The match kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow evening.