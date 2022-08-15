Premier League winger snubs Championship interest amid Blackpool links

Blackpool target Joe Lolley has opted to make a move to Australian side Sydney FC, reporter Darren Witcoop has said.

Blackpool were linked with a move for the Nottingham Forest man last week, with Witcoop stating on Twitter that the Tangerines were keen, although any move could have been impacted by star man Josh Bowler’s future at Bloomfield Road.

Now though, it seems that Lolley is now heading for pastures new after spending his entire career to date in England.

In a fresh update from Witcoop. it is said that the 29-year-old winger has turned his nose up at Championship interest in favour of a move down under. Lolley will instead link up with A-League side Sydney FC as he completes a free transfer exit from Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

The impending move looks as though that will spell an end to Blackpool’s reported interest, so Michael Appleton will have to look elsewhere for another option out wide.

Would Lolley have been a good addition?

Amid continued speculation over Bowler’s future, Lolley could have been a solid replacement for the ex-Everton starlet.

Both are best when operating on the right and cutting in but can play on the opposite side too, so it would have been a like-for-like change, even if Lolley would provide more experience rather than the youthful promise of Bowler.

However, it seems that ship has sailed now as Lolley heads for Australia.

His pedigree at the level could have been of great value to Blackpool or another Championship club but he now looks set for a new challenge in Australia after spending the majority of his career in England’s second-tier.