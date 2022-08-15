Norwich City’s transfer plan revealed amid triple injury blow

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has confirmed the Canaries will look at the market for another left-back with Sam McCallum, Dimi Giannoulis and Jacob Sorensen all now set for time on the sidelines.

Norwich City’s start to the season has been far from what many might have expected of the club.

Smith’s side sit and the foot of the Championship table with just one point to their name. They fell to a 2-1 loss to Hull City last time out, with Oscar Estupinan netting both goals for the Tigers on a day to forget for the away side at the MKM Stadium.

They were dealt yet another blow in the second half too. Sorensen was forced off just before the hour mark as he filled in for the sidelined Giannoulis and McCallum at left-back and now, the latest has emerged on the Dane’s injury.

It has been confirmed Sorensen is facing a number of weeks out through a stress fracture to the foot, with Smith confirming the club will now look to bring in another left-back. He said:

“We’ll look in the market but for Tuesday we’ll have to look for other options within the squad.

“Sam Byram has trained, but tomorrow might be too early for him. There’s not an option to recall Bali [Mumba] until January.”

The struggles continue…

Losing all of Giannoulis, McCallum and Sorensen this early in the season is some seriously bad luck for the Canaries.

However, if it comes as any consolation, at least the window is still open for Smith to search for an option at left-back while his sidelined trio recover from their respective blows.

It provides another task for Smith though as Norwich City’s difficult start to the campaign drags on. The club feel as though they’re lacking direction at the moment and it doesn’t bode well for what will surely be a challenging Championship campaign.