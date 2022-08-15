Norwich City star doubtful for Huddersfield Town clash

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has said Teemu Pukki will need to undergo a scan ahead of their midweek clash with Huddersfield Town.

Norwich City have started the season slowly following their relegation from the Premier League last time out, losing two and drawing one in their opening three games. They sit at the bottom of the Championship table and face 14th placed Huddersfield Town tomorrow evening.

They will be looking to get a win under their belts when they face the Terriers, but they may have to do it without the help of their talisman Pukki.

The Yorkshire Post‘s report states that the 32-year-old is a doubt, with manager Dean Smith revealing that he will be getting assessed today.

A huge blow…

The Canaries’ season hasn’t really got going as of yet and they need wins as quickly as possible, so to potentially be without their star player will be a huge miss for Smith’s side.

Norwich City will be hoping the Finland international’s scans go well and he can return to action very soon. Pukki is the man most likely to fire them to a win in any game, and propel them up the table, which they are desperately in need of as things stand.

If Pukki doesn’t play, it could give a chance to some players who haven’t been regular starters so far this season. Jordan Hugill started in the Carabao Cup and could be given a chance against Huddersfield Town, whilst Josh Sargent could be tasked with leading the line in Pukki’s absence.