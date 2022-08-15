Middlesbrough target makes fresh comments on transfer situation amid new rejected bid claims

Strand Larsen, 22, has a goal and an assist already in two Eredivisie games so far this season.

The current Norway U21 international scored 17 times and assisted a further two last season in 35 games across all competitions. The young striker is clearly an exciting prospect and his goals have been at the forefront of Groningen’s success as of late.

This summer, Middlesbrough have emerged as a potential destination for Stand Larsen, with Chris Wilder’s first bid of around £8million was rejected and that was followed up by an improved bid in the region of €11million which was again rejected with the Dutch side wanting €13million for Stand Larsen’s services.

Now, speaking to ESPN (Via The Northern Echo) Strand Larsen has revealed he thinks this fee should have been accepted, he said:

“Yes, to be honest.

“When I came to the club, there was a goal to get as much as possible out of me as possible but now there is really serious offers on the table. I think the club needs to handle the situation better but also for my career.”

A tricky situation…

It’s clear to see Stand Larsen is attempting to force Groningen’s hand in this saga, but it doesn’t seem to be working.

The Dutch side are unlikely to compete for anything major anytime soon and a move to England would allow him to really push on with his career, with the chance of Premier League football in the near future.

Chris Wilder’s Boro have recently added Matthew Hoppe to their attack, but it’s clear the boss wants more and Strand Larsen would’ve been a great addition for Boro. With just a couple of weeks to go before the deadline, Boro may be forced to turn their attention elsewhere if Groningen refuse to negotiate on the fee for Strand Larsen.

Middlesbrough continue their campaign with a game against Stoke City this Wednesday.