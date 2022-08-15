Max Aarons latest: Could Barcelona interest in Manchester United pair see Red Devils place more emphasis on Norwich City man?

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons has been linked with a move to Manchester United recently.

Aarons, 22, is back in the Championship with Norwich City. The Englishman seems to have been on the verge of leaving Carrow Road for a few seasons, but he can’t quite seal his big-money move.

Everton were linked with a move for Aarons earlier in the summer but more recently, Manchester United have been tipped (Sky Sports Transfer Centre, 11.08.22) to move for Aarons.

But What’s the latest on Aarons to Manchester United?

The latest…

Right-backs seem to be in-demand this summer.

Barcelona are said to be in the market for a new one and this morning, they’ve reportedly added Manchester United pair Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot to their shortlist of potential right-back signings.

So with Manchester United already in the market for a new right-back, Barcelona’s emerging links to Wan-Bissaka and Dalot could see the Red Devils place more emphasis on Aarons, who’s been linked to United in the past as well.

Add to the mix the fact that Norwich City have started the season poorly and we could see the Aarons to Manchester United rumour really pick up over the next two weeks, with the summer transfer window shutting at the end of this month.

Norwich City are said to be wanting £15million for Aarons, after The72 revealed at the start of this summer transfer window that Aarons is desperate to leave the club.

Aarons is out of contract in 2024 but it seems more likely than ever that he’ll move on this summer, and these emerging Barcelona transfer links could easily see Manchester United make a concrete move for Aarons, who’s proved himself in the top flight in the past.

And for the Canaries, losing Aarons would of course be a blow, but they can’t realistically expect to keep him for much longer especially after their sluggish start to the campaign – manager Dean Smith would surely need to sign a replacement, but a big transfer fee for Aarons could help facilitate that.