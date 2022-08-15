Latest QPR news: R’s set to sign Manchester United man on loan, Beale reveals injury latest + more

QPR fans had a memorable weekend, seeing their side draw 2-2 away at Sunderland in the Championship on Saturday.

QPR were two goals behind at half-time, but staged a late comeback to eventually leave Wearside with a point.

It was an impressive comeback, made even more so by the fact that R’s goalkeeper Seny Dieng was the man who scored in injury time to salvage that point.

The Senegalese international rose up high and headed home in the 92 minute in what was an unbelievable moment, and speaking about Dieng after the game, QPR boss Michael Beale had this to say:

“He is quite a modest young man, Seny, and I have been trying to get him to come out of himself. But what a magic moment for him.

“He is the first goalkeeper to score for QPR and for the 900-odd fans that have made the trip up with a rail strike for what is the furthest we will travel this season, they will be able to say ‘I was there when that moment happened’.

“He is a big player for us and I thought he made some great saves and was unlucky with the first goal. He makes a great save but where is everybody else following up?”

Elsewhere, it’s been revealed by West London Sport this morning that the R’s are set to sign Manchester United’s Ethan Laird on loan.

The right-back featured for both Swansea City and Bournemouth last season and was due to join Watford on loan, but that move has fallen though and now he’s expected at QPR.

What’s more is that Laird is expected to arrive in time to play against Blackpool on Tuesday night, with West London Sport revealing that Chris Willock and Kenneth Paal are also expected to return, with Luke Amos and Jake Clarke-Salter out until next month.

Lastly, QPR’s forgotten man Charlie Owens has recently sealed a loan move to League Two side Colchester United.

QPR welcome Blackpool to west London tomorrow evening, with the game kicking off at 8pm.