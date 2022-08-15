Latest Burnley news: Kompany on alert after recent Manchester City revelation, duo could be moved on + more

Burnley suffered a disappointing loss away at Watford in the Championship last Friday, with a home game v Hull City on tomorrow’s agenda.

Vincent Kompany has endured a mixed start to the new season. His Burnley side now sit in 12th after Friday’s defeat at Vicarage Road and now they face another test against an in-form Hull City side.

Still, Burnley continue to be linked with new potential signings as they try to put together a squad capable of securing promotion this season, and one name being linked with a move to Turf Moor is Fashion Sakala.

The Rangers striker was reported to be on Burnley’s radar last week, with reports saying that the Clarets were readying a £3million bid.

But it’s now being said that Sakala is staying at Ibrox.

Elsewhere, Rangers’ bitter rivals Celtic let Frankie Deane leave at the end of last season, and today it’s been announced that he’s signed a one-year, professional contract with Burnley.

Another name who could be heading to Turf Moor this summer is Liam Delap.

The Manchester City youngster is set to leave the club on loan this summer and LancsLive says that Clarets boss Kompany will be on ‘alert’ after Pep Guardiola’s recent comments on Delap’s future.

Lastly, Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account yesterday that Burnley could look to offload out-of-favour duo Kevin Long and Matthew Lowton this summer.

Despite having an already busy summer then, Burnley could yet see a few more players arrive and perhaps one or two move on.

The Clarets’ game v Hull City kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow evening.