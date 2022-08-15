‘It’s really killing our opportunities’ – Millwall manager left frustrated by growing injury list

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has had his say on the club’s growing injury list in an interview with BBC Radio London

Millwall have made a positive start to the season, winning two of their three Championship games so far and sitting in fourth position in the table. But they have got to this point without the help of a handful of attacking players.

They have a number of players out injured, with Mason Bennett’s withdrawal at the weekend now having added to their injury woes.

Speaking to BBC Radio London, Rowett gave an update on Bennett, whilst also expressing his frustration on the situation.

“We lost Mason Bennett who overstretched for a cross and pulled his hamstring – that’s another attacking player we have unavailable,” he said.

“I can accept losing players, but it just feels like every time we lose one it’s in the same area and it’s really killing our opportunities to change games.

“At the moment when we’re missing Zian Flemming (knee), he’s only 23 and he’s got great quality, Bradshaw (groin) and now Bennett, we missed George Honeyman through suspension at Sheffield United. It would be nice for the season to settle down, in terms of what we can pick.”

The Lions take on Swansea City tomorrow evening, but won’t be able to call upon Bennett or Bradshaw up top. Benik Afobe will likely continue to lead the line, with 22-year-old Isaac Olaofe providing cover from the bench.

A worrying situation for Millwall…

As Rowett states, injuries are part and parcel of the game, but for them all to occur to players in one particular position on the pitch, it does make things difficult. They will want to get Bennett and Bradshaw, as well as attacking midfielders Flemming and Honeyman back in contention as quickly as possible.

Despite their ever-growing injury list, Millwall do have both Afobe and Olaofe at their disposal in forward areas and so they should have enough to see them through over the coming weeks until the other players return.

There is still almost three weeks left of the transfer window and so Millwall could be tempted to delve into the market to address this growing problem. Loan deals or free agents could prove to be a temporary fix to their issues in forward areas.