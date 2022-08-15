Ismaila Sarr latest: Leeds United ready to spend big on an attacker, but recent transfer could see Watford man remain at the club

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr continues to be linked with a move away, with Leeds United still being mentioned.

Sarr has started life back in the Championship with a bang, claiming a goal and an assist in his opening three appearances, with that goal coming from the half-way line.

The Senegalese has two years left on his Watford contract, having joined the club from Rennes in 2019.

He often seems to be linked with a move away from Watford but in what is now his fourth season at the club, there seems to be a lot of uncertainty surrounding his future.

The latest…

And the latest on Sarr’s situation adds to that uncertainty. There’s a lot of contrasting reports regarding his future, with some reports saying that Leeds United are not actually interested in Sarr, but other reports suggesting that the Whites are keen:

Hear Ismaïla Sarr and Newcastle very unlikely at the moment. Leeds keen though. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) August 12, 2022

But what might have changed the course of Sarr’s Watford future – for the time being at least – is Emmanuel Dennis’ recent move to Nottingham Forest.

The Nigerian sealed a £20million move to the City Ground over the weekend and now, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook reckons Dennis’ exit could see Sarr remain at Vicarage Road:

#WatfordFC resolve to keep Sarr strengthened by Dennis move to #NFFC. Could take decent money to get him out now. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) August 12, 2022

Interestingly though, Sky Sports’ Tim Thornton claims (via LeedsLive) that Leeds will spend big on a new striker signing before the summer transfer window slams shut at the end of this month.

But whether Sarr falls into the category of a striker for Leeds, and whether they’d be willing to match Watford’s reported £25million price tag, remains to be seen.

For Sarr then, Dennis’ exit may see the Hornets become adamant that the Senegalese isn’t leaving this summer.

But another season in the Championship could really help to develop Sarr’s game and if his side miss out on promotion, then he’ll surely seal a Premier League move next summer, when he has just a year left on his contract.