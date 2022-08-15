Hull City set to snap up 26-cap international attacking midfielder

Hull City are set to secure the loan signing of Fenerbahce’s Dimitrios Pelkas before their clash with West Brom this weekend, the Yorkshire Post has said.

Hull City’s busy summer has helped them enjoy a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign under Shota Arveladze’s management.

The connections of their boss and club owner Acun Ilicali has seen the Tigers pull off some impressive additions this summer, but it seems the club aren’t ready to stop just yet with a little over two weeks remaining in the transfer window.

Now, as per a report from the Yorkshire Post, another new addition isn’t too far away.

It is said that Hull City are closing in on a deal to sign attacking midfielder Dimirious Pelkas from Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce.

The 28-year-old is reportedly set to sign before this weekend’s clash with West Brom as Arveladze looks to add more creativity to his ranks before the window slams shut on September 1st.

Something different?

Pelkas, who has 26 caps for the Greek national side, looks as though he’d be a different option to what the Tigers already have.

Ozan Tufan has been the most advanced midfielder so far this season but he has spent most of his career playing slightly deeper, so Pelkas would be a more natural and outright attacking midfielder. He can play on the left-hand side too, offering versatility that could be important over the season.

The Giannitsa-born ace has plenty of experience at a high level, spending the majority of his career in Greece’s premier division.

Now though, it seems a new start awaits with Hull City closing in on a deal.