Daniel Jebbison latest: Everton stepping up interest in Sheffield United man, but Blades starlet may not be a priority for the Toffees this summer

Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison is wanted by Premier League side Everton.

Jebbison, 19, burst onto the scene at the back end of the 2020/21 Premier League season. He scored once in four top flight outings before the Blades were relegated, then heading to Burton Albion on loan.

Under the guidance of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Jebbison scored seven in 20 League One outings.

Sheffield United recalled Jebbison midway through the last campaign. Going into this campaign however, Jebbison looks to be an important player for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

But Everton continue to be linked with a move for the young forward.

The latest…

Everton wanted to sign Jebbison last summer, but he remained at Bramall Lane. Earlier this summer, Everton’s interest in Jebbison was reignited, with more recent reports suggesting that a bid could be on the horizon.

The Star revealed over the weekend that the Toffees are ready to step up their pursuit of Jebbison, who last week addressed the mounting speculation about his future.

“Nothing has been spoken about,” Jebbison said (via The Star). “Nothing at all. Not by me anyway.