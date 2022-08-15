‘Could be in for a surprise win’ – Norwich City v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Norwich City host Huddersfield Town in the Championship tomorrow evening.

The Canaries haven’t had an ideal start to the season, with one draw and two defeats from their opening two games. Norwich City were expected to push for promotion and they still could, but it is far from the start they had in mind.

A similar thing could be said for the Terriers who finished 3rd last time out. They got off the mark with a win against Stoke City on Saturday, but it’s clear to see the club isn’t as competitive as it was last season.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Norwich City have struggled to match the transfer windows some of the other promotion-hopeful sides have managed and it has started them on the back foot. Their squad does have more than enough quality to get something out of this one, but they just don’t seem settled at the moment.

“The Terriers are suffering a hangover from what has been a shaky pre-season, losing Carlos Corberan and some of their key players was never going to be easy, but off the back of a win against Stoke City, they’ll fancy their chances here.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Luke Phelps

“Both these teams look poor this season, but Norwich City in particular look like a team running low on confidence, and Dean Smith a man running low on ideas.

“At Carrow Road, fans will be desperate for their team to claim a much-needed win but I think Huddersfield Town could be in for a surprise win.

“They looked like their former selves v Stoke City on Saturday and they’ll go into tomorrow’s game with confidence and momentum, but it’ll still be a tough game.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 0-1 Huddersfield Town