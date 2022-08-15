‘Could be an upset on the cards’ – Burnley v Hull City prediction: The72

Burnley welcome Hull City to Turf Moor tomorrow night, for the first time since 2016.

The Clarets have claimed four points out of nine from their opening three games of the Championship season. Vincent Kompany has revamped Burnley’s squad and their new-look brand of football is definitely a step in the right direction.

Hull City are unbeaten and have seven points from their opening three games. The Tigers were slightly fortunate in their opening two games, but their win against Norwich City last weekend was a much better display.

Both teams have had busy transfer windows and they’ll be desperate for the players to settle into their new surroundings so performances can reach their potential as soon as possible.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Burnley look like a strong side and their most recent defeat against was against an in-form Watford team. Kompany’s side look capable of suffocating teams in their own half and Hull City will need to be prepared to deal with the pressure Turf Moor’s atmosphere brings.

“The Tigers have rode their luck at times and despite having a better start than Burnley, I can see the host’s stronger squad guiding them over the line to three points in this one.”

Score prediction: Burnley 3-1 Hull City

Luke Phelps

“Both Burnley and Hull City look strong this season. Burnley though look to be taking a bit of time to adapt to life back in the Championship, with a new manager in place and a new-look squad too.

“Hull meanwhile have hit the ground running. They claimed another impressive win over the weekend, beating Norwich City 2-1, and I think there could be an upset on the cards tomorrow night.

“If Hull can snatch an early goal then it should dent Burnley’s confidence, but it’ll be a tightly-contested game either way.”

Score prediction: Burnley 0-1 Hull City