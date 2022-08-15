Bournemouth and Everton join Crystal Palace in pursuit of £15m Championship ace

Bournemouth and Everton are both keen on Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo, who is being heavily linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

Daily Mail are reporting that Premier League duo Bournemouth and Everton are both keen on Semenyo.

The 22-year-old Ghana international scored eight times and assisted 12 in the Championship for Bristol City last time round, becoming the target of a number of top European clubs.

Yesterday though, it was revealed that Crystal Palace are keen on the youngster, with a report from BristolLive this morning claiming that the Robins are braced for an incoming £12million bid from Palace.

Now though, as Daily Mail reiterated Palace’s £12million pursuit of Semenyo, their report also reveals that Bournemouth and Everton are keen on Semenyo, but whether or not either club is ready to match Palace’s probable £12million offer remains to be seen.

Interestingly, Daily Mail claim that Bristol City want an ‘initial fee’ of £15million for Semenyo this summer, who is out of contract next summer.

Bidding war about to start?

Bristol City, although they won’t want to lose Semenyo, will surely be happy to see more and more teams being credited with an interest in Semenyo, as it could help drive the selling price up.

Palace are said to be prepared to pay £12million for Semenyo. The Robins though are now said to want £15million, but whether or not any club will match that fee remains to be seen.

Bournemouth have already spent well on Marcus Tavernier this summer whilst Everton have spent big on Amadou Onana.

Palace meanwhile have spent over £30million this summer, so whether or not they’re ready to spend another £15million is debatable.

It’s an exciting transfer saga to see unfolding here, and how much Bristol City might sell up for – if they do sell this summer – will be interesting to find out.