Blackburn boss makes interesting ‘money will decide’ claim about Leeds United and Wolves target Brereton Diaz

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson says that ‘money will decide what happens’ with Ben Brereton Diaz this summer.

Blackburn Rovers continued on their perfect start to the new season with a 2-1 win over West Brom yesterday.

Brereton Diaz got on the score-sheet again too, taking his tally to two in three Championship outings so far this season.

But the Chilean remains in transfer headlines as we near the end of this summer’s transfer window – Wolves are being closely linked, whilst Leeds United’s interest keeps on being reported.

Now, speaking after yesterday’s win over West Brom, Tomasson once again hailed Brereton Diaz, but he also discussed his potential summer sale.

“Ben is a great player, he showed that today,” Tomasson told Lancashire Telegraph.

“On the ball, incredible scoring ability, but off the ball he’s working very hard for the team and he’s doing that with a smile on his face.

“He’s doing a tremendous job. At the end of the day, money will decide what happens. It’s not a surprise for anyone. Eight players left, we’ve brought in three so we need to bring more in.”