Birmingham City set to beat Championship rivals to loan capture of Manchester United prospect

According to the Manchester Evening News, Birmingham City are set to win the race for Manchester United talent Hannibal Mejbri.

Birmingham City sit in 12th after the opening three games of their 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Having had Red Devils starlets Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong on loan last season, Manchester Evening News now reports that Birmingham City have won the race for Mejbri.

Their report reveals that Millwall, Middlesbrough and West Brom were all keen.

They revealed last week that Mejbri was set to leave Old Trafford on a temporary loan.

Now the Blues have won the race to land Mejbri, a talented, 19-year-old attacking midfielder.

In winning this race, John Eustace’s side have beaten fellow Championship sides Millwall and Middlesbrough to his signature.

Tunisian Mejbri has been at Old Trafford since arriving from Monaco’s youth side for around £9million in mid-August 2019.

He has gone on to impress for the youth sides at United, with seven goals and 20 assists in 55 appearances.

His potential has been seen the most in his 40 appearances for Manchester United’s Under-21s. Here he has scored six goals and registered 17 assists.

He has also featured for the first team, with three Premier League appearances coming from the bench.

A loan move to Birmingham City will be his first venture away from Old Trafford.

Thoughts…

Manchester United do not tend to loan out talented youngsters without much thought.

In that respect, Birmingham City have pulled off something of a coup in landing him ahead of Millwall and Middlesbrough.

Mejbri is the sort of youngster who is brimful of potential and he has shown this in his performances at youth level for Manchester United.

Now it is time for a step up in class and intensity. A move to Eustace’s Birmingham City side will allow for both.

Hannibal Mejbri would be a class addition to the Blues’ Championship squad and he would finally get to show his potential in a sustained run of first-team appearances.