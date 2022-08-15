3 West Brom players who’ve started the season slowly, according to WhoScored

West Brom haven’t had the start to the season that they’d have been hoping for, currently sitting in 20th after their defeat at Blackburn Rovers yesterday.

In fairness, West Brom have had a tough opening run of fixtures. They’ve faced both Middlesbrough and Watford and came out of those two games with two draws, before their defeat against league leaders Blackburn yesterday.

Steve Bruce came under a lot of criticism last season and despite an impressive summer in the transfer market, he could quickly start to come under pressure again if results don’t pick up soon.

But the experienced manager can’t be entirely to blame – here we look at three West Brom players who’ve started the season slowly…

Jayson Molumby – WhoScored average rating 6.18

Molumby signed permanently for West Brom in the summer. He arrived on the Championship scene with Millwall in the 2019/20 season and immediately became one of the brightest youngsters in the Football League, but he’s struggled to settle down since.

His early appearances as a permanent West Brom man haven’t been great, but expect the 23-year-old to come good in time.

Karlan Grant – WhoScored average rating 6.39

Grant seems to be a very hit and miss player among West Brom supporters. He scored an impressive 18 goals in the Championship last season but still came under a bit of scrutiny, like he has done so far this season.

He’s scored one in three Championship appearances so far. Yesterday against Blackburn though, Grant received criticism for his inability to convert goal-scoring chances into goals.

He remains a quality player, but a somewhat inconsistent one.

Jake Livermore – WhoScored average rating 6.46

The Baggies skipper has so far started all three of West Brom’s league fixtures this season, but he’s been substituted off in the last two, coming off after an hour of the game v Blackburn Rovers yesterday.

Livermore has bags of experience and is a physical presence in the middle of the park for Bruce’s side, but so far he’s struggled in this new-look midfield.