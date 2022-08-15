3 Watford players who’ve started the season strongly, according to WhoScored

Watford have made a strong start to life under Rob Edwards, whose side sit in 3rd place of the Championship table after the opening three games.

It is of course too early to start making predictions about promotion and relegation. But Watford certainly look like a strong outfit under Edwards and fans may be hoping for the best this season.

The Hornets have taken seven points from their opening three league fixtures, beating Burnley 1-0 on Friday night despite ending the game with 10 men.

Here, we look at three Watford players who’ve started the season brightly, according to their average WhoScored rating…

Joao Pedro – Average WhoScored rating 7.29

The Brazilian striker looks as though he could be a real talisman for Watford this season, in what is his third full season with the club.

He scored the only goal in the opening day win over Sheffield United and has looked sharp since, linking up nicely with the likes of Ismaila Sarr behind him.

Daniel Bachmann – Average WhoScored rating 7.26

Bachmann almost sealed a surprise switch to Manchester United in the summer. But the shot-stopper remains at Vicarage Road and he’s so far kept two clean sheets in the Championship.

He looks assured and confident under Edwards and he could play an important role for the Hornets this season, with the summer arrival of Ben Hamer giving Bachmann some healthy competition.

Francisco Sierralta – Average WhoScored rating 7.00

Sierralta only featured five times in the Premier League for Watford last season. But he’s so far started all three of the Hornets’ opening league fixtures and he’s proving to be an important player under Edwards.

The Chilean has provided some great coverage for Bachmann in the Watford goal, winning battles in the air and boasting a measured pass success rate of 80.2% so far this season.