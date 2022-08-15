3 Norwich City players who’ve started the season slowly, according to WhoScored

Norwich City started the season with a 1-0 loss to Cardiff City before drawing against Wigan Athletic.

They were condemned to 24th place at the weekend though, falling to a 2-1 loss against Hull City after some fairly calamitous defending from the Canaries for both of Oscar Estupinan’s strikes at the MKM Stadium.

It has seen pressure pour on Dean Smith’s shoulders and the club hierarchy. But here, we look at three Norwich City players who’ve started the season slowly according to WhoScored…

Grant Hanley – WhoScored rating 6.20

Club captain Hanley’s pedigree at this level has seen him be a key performer for the Canaries before. However, in the first three games to forget for Norwich City’s backline, Hanley has drawn criticism from onlooking supporters.

He was sent off in the opening day defeat to Cardiff City and was unable to turn the tide in another poor defensive display against Hull City.

The Scot could yet have an important role to play, but he will need to up his game if he wants to do so moving forward.

Tim Krul – WhoScored rating 6.20

In fairness to Krul, it’s not an easy job being Norwich City’s goalkeeper when they’re playing like this.

One area of his that does require improvement is his distribution though – which was most evident against Steve Morison’s Bluebirds.

Angus Gunn will be hoping he can push to break into the side if Krul can’t pull Smith’s side out of the mire.

Josh Sargent – WhoScored rating 6.23

Sargent has struggled since his arrival at Carrow Road last summer and so far this season, the Championship hasn’t yielded any more success.

He hasn’t had much of a chance to impress in his appearances off the bench against Wigan Athletic and Hull City.

If he can’t make a telling impact in the Championship, it might be hard to see him having a long-term future with Norwich City.