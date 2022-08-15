3 Blackburn Rovers players who’ve started the season strongly, according to WhoScored

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson’s era at Ewood Park has got off to the perfect start after three games.

Blackburn Rovers sit top of the pile as the only EFL side with a 100% record after three outings.

Wins over QPR, Swansea City and West Brom have got Tomasson’s reign off to a flying start. The popular Dane has been a breath of fresh air in Lancashire after Tony Mowbray’s lengthy yet fruitful stint in charge and it will be hoped the new boss can build on what the former boss managed at Ewood Park.

Plenty of players have enjoyed impressive starts to the season but here, we highlight three Blackburn Rovers who have started strongly according to WhoScored…

Ben Brereton Diaz – WhoScored rating 7.64

Blackburn Rovers talisman Brereton Diaz has maintained his place as the club’s headline maker with a strong start to the new season.

The Chilean star has notched two goals and an assist in his three Championship appearances to date. Operating mainly off the left-hand side, the 23-year-old has continued to prove why he’s deserving of interest from top clubs and Rovers will be determined to maintain his services for the Tomasson era.

Lewis Travis – WhoScored rating 7.57

New club captain Travis has proven exactly why he assumed the armband after Darragh Lenihan’s departure.

The 24-year-old often goes under the radar but his industrious displays in the middle have been vital to Rovers’ success, leading by example as the new skipper. His two goals have been a welcome surprise too, especially his long-range blockbuster against QPR on the opening day.

Daniel Ayala – WhoScored rating 7.05

Another player who has led by example is Spanish centre-back Ayala.

Injuries have ravaged much of his Blackburn Rovers career to date but his huge display alongside 17-year-old Ash Phillips against West Brom proved just why he could be a vital player for the club this season. If he can stay fully fit, he could be a huge asset for Tomasson and co moving forward.