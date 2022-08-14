Watford confirm loan signing of Aston Villa man

As per Watford’s official website, the Hornets have signed Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis on a season-long loan.

24-year-old Davis came to Villa and their Under-18s in December 2015, joining the Midlands outfit from non-league Biggleswade Town.

Since then, he has moved up through the youth ranges at Villa Park and established himself in their first-team squad.

Now he has worked himself into a position where he can get a season of Sky Bet Championship football under his belt.

It will be a return to the Championship for Davis, after a successful spell with Nottingham Forest last season.

That spell saw him make 22 appearances for Forest, 22 appearances where he impressed in scoring five goals and registering three assists.

Those appearances for Forest also rank alongside 86 appearances for the first team at Aston Villa.

These appearances, including 34 in the Premier League, have seen him score six goals and lay on seven assists.

A timely move…

It’s a timely move for Watford with the Hornets having sold Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest and having allowed Ashley Fletcher to spend the season on loan at Wigan Athletic.

They will need firepower up top and Keinan Davis has shown that he both has that firepower and that he knows where the net is.

Watford play a front-foot forward, attacking brand of football and 24-year-old Davis will fit snugly in this attacking ethos.

Whilst it is too early to suggest that Davis is a like-for-like swap for the departed Dennis, the signs are encouraging.

Keinan Davis should get a good run and first full season of Championship football under his belt.

With Watford’s brand of football, he should also be amongst the goals in what is a good move by the Hornets.