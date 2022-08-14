Nixon reveals the crazy amount that Club Brugge are offering Sheffield United’s Sander Berge to join this summer

Alan Nixon says that Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is being offered £100,000-a-week to join Belgian side Club Brugge.

Berge has been linked with a move away from Sheffield United for some time now.

The Norwegian international is in his third full season with the Blades having join midway through the 2019/20 campaign, and he’s made 64 league appearances since.

33 of those came in the Championship last season where Berge had a progressively impressive season, helping to fire Sheffield United to an eventual top-six finish.

But Belgian side Brugge are said to be keen on Berge.

They’re reported to have had a bid turned down by the Blades for Berge, and Nixon has now revealed on his Patreon account that the 24-year-old is being offered £100,000-a-week to join the Belgian side.

Club Brugge have had a £12.5m + bonuses bid for Sander Berge rejected by Sheffield United. Berge is currently not pushing for a move but is 'charmed' by Champions League football. He is hoping for a Premier League move but would return to Belgium. [hln]#twitterblades #sufc pic.twitter.com/WEWBL7lrkA — The Bladesman (@The_Bladesman) August 10, 2022

Recent reports coming out of Europe suggest that Brugge remain keen on Berge, despite the Blades seemingly uninterested in parting ways with their star midfielder.

Sheffield United originally paid £22million for Berge, who has a £35million release clause on his head.

Should Blades part ways with Berge this summer?

Berge is out of contract in 2022. Sheffield United are apparently willing to let him go as long as they recoup the original £22million they paid for him, but it doesn’t seem like any club is close to matching that fee yet.

If Sheffield United do get a big offer for Berge though, they might be sensible to accept it – come next summer, Berge will have only a year left on his deal and whether he’d extend his stay remains to be seen, if not unlikely.

The Blades won’t want to run the risk of losing Berge for free after spending so much on the player, so Paul Heckingbottom’s side certainly find themselves in a difficult situation.

Brugge’s reported offer may be hard for Berge to turn down, but the decision lies with the club.