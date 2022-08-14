Liverpool’s demands revealed for Sepp van den Berg ahead of Blackburn Rovers loan switch

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Blackburn are set to leap ahead of Bournemouth and Burnley to land Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg on loan.

All three clubs have been involved in a tug-of-war for the Reds youngster but Nixon writes that it is Blackburn who will successfully grab him.

Nixon states that a deal sealer for Rovers is that they are prepared to give him guaranteed game time.

It is that stance, writes Nixon, that has seen the Lancashire side move ahead of their two more illustrious challengers.

However, Nixon does issue a caveat that first-team football for van den Berg is a must for Liverpool.

He goes on to add that Liverpool “are demanding hefty penalty clauses if he does not play enough.”

Since signing for Liverpool, the 20-year-old Dutch starlet hasn’t got much of a look-in at Anfield.

This comes despite much-documented defensive gaps over recent times caused by injury problems.

In total, he has made just four appearances in all competitions for the Reds and has spent the last 18 months on loan at Preston North End.

Whilst with the Lilywhites, van den Berg made 66 appearances, impressing in those games whilst also adding two goals and registering one assist.

Thoughts…

Blackburn have previous with taking Liverpool youngsters and blooding them for the Premier League giants.

Evidence of this comes from the way that they helped develop starlet Harvey Elliot for the Reds.

Under former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray, Elliot blossomed at Ewood Park and this helped propel him into Liverpool’s first-team plans.

For a side such as Liverpool, who will want the maximum exposure for their youngsters, this would have been welcome news.

Additionally, in the case of Sepp van den Berg, Blackburn Rovers would be getting a seasoned Championship campaigner with 66 games of experience tucked under his belt.

Even though Liverpool are said by reporter Nixon to be “demanding hefty penalty clauses” should van den Berg not feature, that shouldn’t be a worry for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn outfit.

They’ve shown in the past they are confident enough to blood young players. The added bonus is that they would be getting a player who already knows what the Championship is all about.