Derby County set to sign West Ham man on loan

Derby County continued their 2022/23 League One campaign yesterday with a solid, 2-1 win over fellow relegated Barnsley at Pride Park.

A Conor McCarthy own-goal (8′), and a second from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (35′), gave the Rams a commanding 2-0 half-time lead.

The South Yorkshire side responded through Josh Benson (64′) and had chances to draw level.

However, interim boss Liam Rosenior’s men held out and their narrow victory leaves them 7th in the table after three games.

Anang to be snapped up by Derby County

According to Football London’s Kadeem Simmonds, the Rams are set to bolster their options with a move for Anang.

The 22-year-old is a former England Under-20 international and has made his way through the youth ranks at the Hammers.

He’s featured extensively for West Ham’s youth squads. Turning out 12 times for the Under-18s, Anang conceded 30 goals and kept two clean sheets in 12 games.

He was more successful with the Under-21s, keeping 12 clean sheets and conceding 81 goals in 49 appearances.

He has spent time away from the East End club on two occasions. He first spent time at League Two side Stevenage, making 18 appearances for them last season in League Two.

He also has spent time with League of Ireland side St. Patrick’s Athletic where he is currently on loan until late November.

He has featured in 29 games for the Irish side, registering an impressive 12 clean sheets and conceding just 27 goals.

Four of those games have been Europa Conference League Qualifiers where he has been St Pat’s first-choice stopper.

Thoughts…

This is a free-hit move for Derby County to sign up to. They look solid enough as it is, although it is early doors in their League One campaign.

In landing West Ham’s Anang, the Rams are getting not only a highly-regarded young keeper but also one with experience to fall back on.

It might not be first-team experience with parent club West Ham but exposure of this kind is something that is hard to come to by when looking at youngsters from Premier League sides.

Bringing in Joseph Anang from Premier League side West Ham can only be seen as a positive move by Derby County.