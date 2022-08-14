Crystal Palace keen on £12m Bristol City man, report reveals

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Crystal Palace are interested in Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo.

22-year-old Ghana international Semenyo has come through the age ranks at Ashton Park after signing for the Robins as a schoolboy.

He has blossomed into a player who has nailed down a starting spot in Bristol City’s first-team set-up.

However, Nixon says that this could be at threat as the Eagles circle, ready to swoop for him.

Eagles are ready to pay big…

Semenyo has nearly 100 appearances in the bag for Bristol City and has impressed in his role for the club.

To date, he has scored 12 goals and registered 20 assists for the West Country club.

He also has experience out on loan from Ashton Gate via spells at Sunderland and Newport County for whom he scored six goals in 32 appearances.

Now Nixon states that Palace “are switching their striker search” to him as the Premier League side looks “for an extra threat up front.”

What’s more, Nixon also reveals that Bristol City have a valuation in mind as to what they see as acceptable to land Semenyo’s services.

He states that the 22-year-old “would cost about £12million” and that Palace “could take a gamble on him” with other moves for Championship players having paid off in the past.

Thoughts…

Antoine Semenyo is not just an all-out centre-forward who is all about goals. He can play across a front three.

He does have goals in him but he is more of a dual-threat player with 22 assists across 136 career appearances.

Crystal Palace’s recruitment team will have done their homework and they will have noted this aspect of his game.

In joining Palace, he would be slotting into a side with attacking intent and his dual-threat abilities would be a bonus for the Premier League side.

Of course, one would expect his output to drop as he steps up in class but he would also benefit from exposure to higher-quality coaching.

At a reported £12million, Bristol City would be doing good business in selling Semenyo to Crystal Palace.

It would give them more than a decent pot of cash to look for a replacement in a transfer window that still has a lot of time left in it.