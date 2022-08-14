Burnley duo could be moved on by Kompany this summer

According to Alan Nixon, Burnley have made a decision over the futures of experienced duo Kevin Long and Matthew Lowton.

Long and Lowton are both established players at Turf Moor. However, Nixon writes that the duo are considered surplus to requirements at the club.

The Clarets have seen their return to the Championship suffer a stuttering start with just four points from their opening three games.

This leaves them 10th in the Championship table although this is early doors in a 46-game campaign.

They have also seen their defence plundered with the likes of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski leaving, preferring to stay in the Premier League.

Experience suffers as Kompany makes cuts…

With 19 years of combined service to Burnley, it appears that experience counts for very little as the Clarets look to move on.

33-year-old right-back Lowton signed for Burnley in July 2015, joining the Clarets from Aston Villa.

Since signing on at Turf Moor, Lowton has gone on to make 201 appearances for the club, 159 of these being in the Premier League.

Irish international centre-back Long, joined Burnley from Cork City at the start of January 2010.

However, since signing for the Lancashire club, he has made just 91 appearances, with 51 of these in the Premier League spread across six seasons.

Thoughts…

The saying goes that a new broom sweeps clean and it certainly looks like Vincent Kompany is appearing to be doing just that at Turf Moor.

Kompany being prepared to cast loose both Long and Lowton is evidence of that approach.

In some ways, it is a strange decision, given that Burnley’s defence is much changed from last season.

Letting Long go, who has been a bit-part player for the Clarets over recent seasons, is somewhat understandable.

However, Lowton featured in 25 games for Burnley in last season’s Premier League campaign and 34 times the season before.

He’s an established player at the club with a definite Premier League pedigree. One would have thought he would be a definite asset in the Championship.

According to Alan Nixon, it looks like Vincent Kompany doesn’t agree and that is where the buck stops at Turf Moor.