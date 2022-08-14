Alex Neil discusses ‘massive’ injury blow to Sunderland man after QPR draw

Sunderland continued their 2022/23 campaign back in the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-2 draw against QPR at The Stadium of Light.

The Wearsiders were 2-0 to the good and cruising at half time courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart (31′) and Ellis Simms (40′).

A late score from Illias Chair (87′) looked to be a mere consolation. However, Chair turned from scorer to provider as R’s stopper Seny Dieng (90+2′) headed a late leveller (below).

However, as per the Chronicle Live’s website, the point gained from the draw came at a cost for the Black Cats.

Sunderland fans saw new signing Daniel Ballard substituted off early in the first half after a coming together with Albert Adomah.

Commenting on the injury, Neil provided an update after the game saying that, “it doesn’t look good.”

Expanding on this, he added:

“He’s away to hospital now so we’ll see how he is. It’s a massive blow, because Dan Ballard is a key player who we have spent money on to improve the squad.”

Thoughts…

Coming from Arsenal, and with their youth pedigree, it is easy to see just why Ballard will be missed by Sunderland.

In their opening day win against Bristol City, Ballard played on the right side of a back three in Alex Neil’s set-up.

It is a long-haul campaign in the Sky Bet Championship – 46 games in total. To lose a player two games into such a long campaign leaves teams somewhat in the lurch.

That is something that Sunderland will now need to navigate. The good news is that it is only early in their campaign. Additionally, there is still plenty of time left in the current window.

Things may not come to that, though. There has been no more concrete news from Sunderland about the extent to Ballard’s injury and longer-term prognosis.

With luck on their side, his absence from the side may not be as bad as the Wearside outfit fears.