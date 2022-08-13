Could Hoppe start? Bola to miss out? Middlesbrough’s predicted XI to face Sheffield United

Middlesbrough host Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon in their third Championship outing of the season.

Middlesbrough have managed one draw and a defeat so far this campaign, drawing 1-1 with West Brom on the opening day before a 3-2 loss to QPR last weekend.

They will be looking to get their first win on the board and propel themselves up the table when they face off against Sheffield United at the Riverside on Sunday afternoon.

The Blades have won one and lost one and will be looking for more consistency the more the season goes on, starting with a victory over Boro this weekend.

The Teessiders have a number of players returning as well as a new signing to throw into the mix and so there could be changes, especially considering the manner of the performance at Loftus Road a week ago.

How will Middlesbrough line up?

Following his one-game suspension, which was served in the midweek cup defeat to Barnsley, Darragh Lenihan is back in contention and should continue to play from the off as he has done in Boro’s first two games of the league campaign.

Alongside him, Dael Fry returned to action against the Tykes, playing 90 minutes and so should come in to replace Marc Bola who has been covering at centre-back so far.

Paddy McNair came off the bench against QPR last week and started in the Carabao Cup and so could start alongside Fry and Lenihan in the Boro back three.

Further up the pitch, there could be changes. Marcus Forss and Duncan Watmore led the line against Michael Beale’s side, but Chuba Akpom made a difference off the bench and could be handed a start. There is also new signing Matthew Hoppe to contend with following his move from Real Mallorca.

However, given he has had just three days with his new club, Hoppe is more likely to be introduced from the bench in the second half, with Forss and Akpom starting.

Here’s our predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon…