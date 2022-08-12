Wigan Athletic alongside Rotherham United in chase for out of favour Watford man

Watford striker Ashley Fletcher is attracting attention from both Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United, trusted reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Watford added Fletcher to their ranks in the summer of 2021, signing him from Middlesbrough on a free transfer.

The former Manchester United had struggled to make a telling impact on proceedings at the Riverside and unfortunately, he has struggled for game time with Watford too. He spent time with New York Red Bulls earlier this year but ahead of the new season, The Athletic said the 26-year-old is free to find a new club.

Now, with under three weeks left in the window, it is said that Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United are vying for his services.

The Sun reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Latics and the Millers are fighting to sign Fletcher, who still has a hefty four years left on his contract with the Hornets after signing ahead of the 2021/22 season.

A point to prove…

Fletcher was a promising talent during his time with Manchester United but spells with Middlesbrough, West Ham, Sunderland (loan) and now Watford have failed to inspire.

At 26, the Keighley-born striker still has plenty of time to kick though. A summer move looks the best option for Fletcher given the existing options and both Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United would provide him with the chance to keep playing in the Championship.

However, if he wants to stay at this level, you get the feeling it could be an important season.

A new chance could be all he needs to inject some confidence back into him, so it remains to be seen if the links materialise into anything serious over the final weeks of the window.