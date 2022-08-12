West Brom battling Championship rivals for Chelsea ace

West Brom and Reading are reportedly battling for the signature of Chelsea defender Baba Rahman, who could make another loan exit from Stamford Bridge.

Rahman, 28, has spent the vast majority of his Chelsea career out on loan.

The Ghanaian defender linked up with Reading for the 2021/22 campaign and managed 28 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with one assist. His involvement over the second half of the season was intermittent though, heading to AFCON with Ghana before struggling with a hamstring injury over February and March.

Now though, as per a report from Ghanasoccernet, Reading want him back. However, they are not the only side looking to secure a deal, with West Brom also looking to offer him a route back to the Championship.

It is said that the left-back is likely to leave Chelsea on loan again, with French and German clubs also making enquiries. The Baggies and the Royals have reason to be encouraged though, with a second-tier return the only thing Rahman is considering.

An area to bolster…

With under three weeks left in the transfer window, both West Brom and Reading are in need of left-back additions.

Conor Townsend is the only natural left-back on the books at the Hawthorns. The same goes for Nesta Guinness-Walker at the Select Car Leasing Stadium too, and he’s making the big jump up from AFC Wimbledon to Championship football.

Bringing in a player of Rahman’s pedigree would be beneficial to both clubs, adding depth and experience to their defensive options.

However, it remains to be seen if either can strike a deal for the Chelsea man as another loan exit awaits.