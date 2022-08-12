‘This could be a really tight game’ – Luton Town v Preston North End prediction: The72

Luton Town welcome Preston North End in the Championship this weekend.

Luton Town see Preston North End travel to Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon, with both teams looking for their first league win of the campaign after drawing both of their opening two.

Preston though got off the mark in midweek, beating Huddersfield Town 4-0 in the Carabao Cup whilst the Hatters lost at home to Newport County.

Saturday is going to be a tough game for both sides, but Preston in particular may find it difficult to overcome a Luton Town side playing at home, and looking for their first win of the campaign.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for Saturday’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Preston are yet to score a goal in the Championship this season, but they scored four in midweek and so we know that Ryan Lowe’s side can score goals.

“Whether they can do it away against Nathan Jones’ Luton Town is a different story though – Luton are tough to break down at home and having put in a good performance away at Burnley last weekend, they should go into this one with confidence.

“This could be a really tight game but I’m expecting Luton to come out on top.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Preston North End

James Ray

“Luton Town are always a tricky side and the worst thing you can do is underestimate them. Most sides should be wise to that by now though, so Preston should know they’ll be in for a tough test at Kenilworth Road.

“Preston should have some confidence going into this one though, with their midweek thumping of Huddersfield allaying any goalscoring worries built up over the first two games of the season.

“This is a tough one to call with both sides hoping to make inroads on the Championship table this season so I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Preston North End